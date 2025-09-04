DIG Sukkur Interacts With Young Police Athletes
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Thursday met with young and talented male and female police officers and personnel who participated in trials for the selection of Sindh Police Games 2025. During the interactive session, he personally engaged with the athletes, inquiring about their physical fitness, skills, experiences, and notable achievements in their chosen sports.
The DIG encouraged the athletes to demonstrate their skills and passion for their respective sports, emphasizing the importance of performing well in the selection trials. He also briefed them on the preparations for the Sindh Police Games.
He praised the enthusiasm and determination of the male and female police athletes, highlighting that such platforms not only showcase individual talents but also promote healthy activities and enhance the positive image of the Sindh Police.
The DIG assured the athletes of his full support at every level, expressing confidence that their dedication and preparation would bring pride and recognition to the department and Sukkur Range in the upcoming Sindh Police Games. He concluded by wishing all participants the best of luck for their trials and future competitions.
