DIG Sukkur Lauds Performance Of Police During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

DIG Sukkur lauds performance of Police during Eid days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sukkur Police made the best possible security arrangements across the Sukkur division during Eid-ul-Azha.

The officers as well as jawans of the Sindh Police and Shahbaz Rangers performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the people.

This was stated by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi while expressing views on the overall performance of Police on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha during his visit at the Police Line Headquarters Sukkur on Monday.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo and other police officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

Following the directions of the deputy inspector general of Sukkur range, effective patrolling was made in order to avoid any untoward incident on eid festival and the police officers with a view to boost the morale of their jawans remained present with them at the police pickets.

DIG Sukkur Mastoi said"He can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives on this happy occasion.""However, it is our duty to protect the country and serve the people,"he added.

