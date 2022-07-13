UrduPoint.com

DIG Sukkur Lauds Police Performance During Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DIG Sukkur lauds Police performance during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Police personnel remained away from their near and dear ones during three days of Eid-ul-Azha to protect the lives and property of the People of the Sukkur.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Tariq Abbas Qureshi during at a reception arranged for the force at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday.

"We can feel that it was very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives on the occasion of the Eid," he added, it was the duty of the police to protect the citizens.

Effective patrolling was made in the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The Sukkur Traffic Police (STP) also performed duties at worship places, parks and important boulevards.

