DIG Sukkur lauds police performance during Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Police personnel remained away from their near and dear ones on Eid-ul-Fitir to protect the lives and property of the people of Sukkur.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Zone, Javed Sohanro Jiskani at a reception arranged for the force at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday.

"We can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives on the occasion of the Eid", he said.

The DIG said that it was the duty of the police to protect the citizens and effective patrolling was made in the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts in order to avoid any untoward incident.

SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik met officers and officials and lauded the vigilance of the force. He monitored the overall security arrangements and patrolling during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Sukkur Traffic Police also performed duties at worship places, parks and important places.