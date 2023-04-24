UrduPoint.com

DIG Sukkur Lauds Police Performance During Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DIG Sukkur lauds police performance during Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Police personnel remained away from their near and dear ones on Eid-ul-Fitir to protect the lives and property of the people of Sukkur.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Zone, Javed Sohanro Jiskani at a reception arranged for the force at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday.

"We can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives on the occasion of the Eid", he said.

The DIG said that it was the duty of the police to protect the citizens and effective patrolling was made in the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts in order to avoid any untoward incident.

SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik met officers and officials and lauded the vigilance of the force. He monitored the overall security arrangements and patrolling during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Sukkur Traffic Police also performed duties at worship places, parks and important places.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

1 hour ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

2 hours ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

3 hours ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.