DIG Sukkur Orders Special Security Arrangements For Christmas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Monday ordered special security arrangements for Christmas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Monday ordered special security arrangements for Christmas.

He directed Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to provide foolproof security to the Christian community.

According to officials, the DIG also directed the all SSPs of the region to evolve a security plan in liaison with leaders of the Christian community.

Mastoi directed police personnel to provide security to every event during Christmas and New Year.

He also directed police to strengthen security of churches, places of congregations, missionary hospitals, schools, guest houses and hotels.

Security personnel in uniform and plain clothes would be deployed around Christian colonies and their business centres.

He said the security plan was aimed at providing peaceful environment to the minorities for celebrating Christmas and New Year.

He ordered deployment of police personnel along with traffic police to check violations, especially by motorcycle riders.

