DIG Sukkur Orders To Ensure Strictest Security During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DIG Sukkur orders to ensure strictest security during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Tuesday issued instructions to officers concerned to ensure strictest security during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DIGP Sukkur asked the officers to ensure a fool-proof contingency/communication plan implement on district level for the venues of Majalis, processions, routes of the main procession and other places.

He said the plan should cover in detail the overall affairs and responsibilities of the police and the implementation of the overall peace-keeping measures so that the responsibilities like the protection of life and property of the people during Muharram could be made very effective and successful at all levels.

