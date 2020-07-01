UrduPoint.com
DIG Sukkur Orders To Reduce Spread Of Corona

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:36 AM

DIG Sukkur orders to reduce spread of corona

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Region Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Tuesday has said that in order to reduce spread of corona, officers and officials in all over the districts should perform their duties with more commitment, spirit, and diligence and also ensure implementation of instructions and precautionary measures issued by Sindh government with respect to smart lockdown

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Region Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Tuesday has said that in order to reduce spread of corona, officers and officials in all over the districts should perform their duties with more commitment, spirit, and diligence and also ensure implementation of instructions and precautionary measures issued by Sindh government with respect to smart lockdown.

These views expressed by while directing the officers at his office here. He further said that the areas which have been sealed by the government, field officers should personally supervise the observance of precautions in these areas and special focus should be kept on implementation of SOPs so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of pandemic virus.

He further said that there should be no interruption in transport carrying medicine and edible commodities whereas with the coordination of government departments, actions should be continued in markets, bazaars and other public places.

Moreover the citizens should realize about following of SOPs that observing the precautionary measures are beneficial for them.

Your Thoughts and Comments

