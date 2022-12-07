DIG Sukkur pays surprise visits to police stations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Khairpur and Babarlio police stations to review the performance of police officers.

He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and take all possible steps to provide relief to the people.

The DIG said that surprise inspections of police stations would continue to ensure better quality of service delivery at all times. He also reviewed front desk records, references, and cleanliness in police stations' buildings and other related matters in detail.