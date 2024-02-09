DIG Sukkur Praise For His Team
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday said maintaining peace and a conducive atmosphere for impartial elections was a national obligation for the police department.
He lauded the services of officers and ‘jawans’ of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki police, who performed election duties to the best of their abilities.
He said that SSPs, ASPs, DSPs , SHOs including Special Branch personnel and other staff worked day in and day out to ensure transparency.
He expressed honor to have the opportunity of commanding the Sukkur Police which was capable of giving the best results in difficult times. He also thanked his staff for maintaining peace during the general elections 2024.
Recent Stories
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khalid Butt wins PP-61 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio wins NA-223 election2 minutes ago
-
Umer Farooq Dar wins PP-64 election3 minutes ago
-
PPPP wins NA-223 election3 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins NA-196 election12 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Jam Shabbir wins PS-42 seat12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Ugandan deputy speaker discuss cooperation, diaspora's contribution12 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Bilal Akbar wins PP-58 election12 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Shehryar Khan Mehr wins NA-193 election13 minutes ago
-
Nasir Cheema wins PP-59 election13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister expresses satisfaction over peaceful conduct of elections in exceptional circumsta ..13 minutes ago
-
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count19 minutes ago