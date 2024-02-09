Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Praise For His Team

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DIG Sukkur praise for his team

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday said maintaining peace and a conducive atmosphere for impartial elections was a national obligation for the police department.

He lauded the services of officers and ‘jawans’ of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki police, who performed election duties to the best of their abilities.

He said that SSPs, ASPs, DSPs , SHOs including Special Branch personnel and other staff worked day in and day out to ensure transparency.

He expressed honor to have the opportunity of commanding the Sukkur Police which was capable of giving the best results in difficult times. He also thanked his staff for maintaining peace during the general elections 2024.

Related Topics

Election Police Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Best

Recent Stories

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

19 minutes ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

38 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

56 minutes ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

6 hours ago
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

9 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

10 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

15 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

15 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan