DIG Sukkur Reaches Rahim Yar Khan, Inquires Injured Police Men

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 08:24 PM

DIG Sukkur reaches Rahim Yar Khan, inquires injured police men

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Range, Pir Muhammad Shah on Friday reached Shaikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and enquired to injured Police men, who came under rocket attack from dacoits in the Machka area, near the Punjab-Sindh border.

DIGP Sukkur also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 11 police personnel and said it would not go unavenged.

He asked the SSP Ghotki to coordinate with their counterparts in Punjab.

He reiterated that the officers and personnel of the police force posted in Katcha are our heroes.

He said that the police force is using all its strength, resources and abilities to protect the lives and property of the people. He avowed that we are to fight against criminals and evil elements with the aim of protecting the people and making their lives and properties more secure.

