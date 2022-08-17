DIG Sukkur reviews crime situation in region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region Javed Jiskani Baloch has said cops are the servants of the citizens and their prime duty and priority is to ensure public safety.

He was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to review the crime situation in the region. SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki, and DSOs and SHOs of all the police stations were in attendance.

The DIG warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against irresponsible cops.

He strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking. He also directed them to make stronger patrolling in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates motorbikes.