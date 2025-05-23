Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Reviews Performance Of Branch Heads

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM

DIG Sukkur reviews performance of branch heads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A review meeting of all Heads of Branches posted in the Range Office was held under the chairmanship of DIG Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar at his office here on Friday in the Range Office Conference Hall.

The meeting aimed to assess the implementation of directives issued by the IG Office and DIG Office Sukkur Range regarding crime control, internal office matters, resolving issues faced by the general public, and welfare of police personnel and families of martyred police officers.

The DIG Sukkur obtained detailed briefings from all Heads of Branches on their performance reports and reviewed the challenges they face in performing their official duties.

He also sought recommendations for improving their performance.

After reviewing the performance reports, the DIG Sukkur expressed displeasure with the officers and staff members who were found to be inefficient, lethargic, or negligent in implementing the directives issued by the IG Office and DIG Office.

He warned that strict departmental action would be taken against those responsible for any shortcomings.

The DIG Sukkur emphasized that all officers and staff members should correct their mistakes, perform their duties efficiently, and prioritize public service. He directed the officers and staff to work diligently and provide quality services to the public.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

7 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

10 minutes ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

22 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

26 minutes ago
 What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

48 minutes ago
 UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers ..

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

52 minutes ago
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

1 hour ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

1 hour ago
 Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan