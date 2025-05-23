DIG Sukkur reviews performance of branch heads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A review meeting of all Heads of Branches posted in the Range Office was held under the chairmanship of DIG Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar at his office here on Friday in the Range Office Conference Hall.

The meeting aimed to assess the implementation of directives issued by the IG Office and DIG Office Sukkur Range regarding crime control, internal office matters, resolving issues faced by the general public, and welfare of police personnel and families of martyred police officers.

The DIG Sukkur obtained detailed briefings from all Heads of Branches on their performance reports and reviewed the challenges they face in performing their official duties.

He also sought recommendations for improving their performance.

After reviewing the performance reports, the DIG Sukkur expressed displeasure with the officers and staff members who were found to be inefficient, lethargic, or negligent in implementing the directives issued by the IG Office and DIG Office.

He warned that strict departmental action would be taken against those responsible for any shortcomings.

The DIG Sukkur emphasized that all officers and staff members should correct their mistakes, perform their duties efficiently, and prioritize public service. He directed the officers and staff to work diligently and provide quality services to the public.