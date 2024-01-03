DIG Sukkur reviews security situation

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Range, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Wednesday reviewed the security situation across the regio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Range, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Wednesday reviewed the security situation across the region.

A meeting was held through a video link in which SSPs of all three districts including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki participated.

SSPs said that the department was utilizing all possible steps to upgrade Sindh Police to modern lines.

He directed to expedite the crackdowns against lawbreakers to curb crime across the region.

DIG Sukkur expressed satisfaction over the briefing of the SSPs and hoped that they would continue to work for the eradication of crime in the region.