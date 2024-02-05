DIG Sukkur Seeks Cooperation From Stakeholders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkir zone, Abdul Hameed Khoso has urged police officers to engage with local stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, to underscore the importance of their roles in ensuring peaceful elections and soliciting their cooperation, said a spokesperson of DIG office here on Monday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkir zone, Abdul Hameed Khoso has urged police officers to engage with local stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, to underscore the importance of their roles in ensuring peaceful elections and soliciting their cooperation, said a spokesperson of DIG office here on Monday.
Chairing meetings to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming General Election 2024, the DIG Sukkur stressed the need for swift finalization of security plans, highlighting the allocation of resources and manpower in the Mirpurkhas area for comprehensive security measures.
Recent Stories
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes
Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz lauds Pakistan Rangers’ ..
Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project
Security beefed up in Nawabshah
Participation of youth vital to strengthen democracy, political system: PM
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar
Pakistan Embassy holds tree plantation to commemorate Turkish quake victims
Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from ..
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations4 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah16 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz lauds Pakistan Rangers’ performance, profes ..4 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project4 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Participation of youth vital to strengthen democracy, political system: PM4 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar4 minutes ago
-
PMML holds Kashmir solidarity meeting, rallies3 hours ago
-
Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from Sindh: PEC3 hours ago
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi4 hours ago
-
Police flag marches for election security4 hours ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day4 hours ago