DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkir zone, Abdul Hameed Khoso has urged police officers to engage with local stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, to underscore the importance of their roles in ensuring peaceful elections and soliciting their cooperation, said a spokesperson of DIG office here on Monday.

Chairing meetings to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming General Election 2024, the DIG Sukkur stressed the need for swift finalization of security plans, highlighting the allocation of resources and manpower in the Mirpurkhas area for comprehensive security measures.