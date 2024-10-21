DIG Sukkur, SSP Ghotki Transferred
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General Police Sukkur Range Pir Muhammad Shah and the SSP Ghotki Hafeezur Rehman Bugti were transferred with immediate effect and until further orders.
According to separate notifications issued by Chief Secretary and IG Sindh respectively, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab was assigned to hold additional charge of the post of DIG Sukkur while SSP Khairpur Dr Samiullah Soomro was assigned additional charge of the post of SSP Ghotki with immediate effect and until further orders.
Meanwhile, a committee headed by Additional IG CTD Karan Imran Yaqoob Minhas and comprising of DIGP Crime and Investigation Aamir Farooqui and DIGP Finance Tanveer Alam Odho as its members to enquire into contents of letter written by then DIG Sukkur against then SSP Ghotki and allegations leveled by SSP Hafeez Rehman Bugti during media talk against DIG Pir Muhammad Shah.
The committee will also ascertain the conduct of DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Hafeez Rehman in the aftermath of the firing incident on Ex MPA Shahryar Shar and submit the report within 7 days, another notification added.
Recent Stories
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man injured as vehicle turned turtle41 minutes ago
-
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM41 minutes ago
-
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 202445 minutes ago
-
26th Amendment to guarantee supremacy, dignity of parliament: PPP leader1 hour ago
-
Enactment of 26th constitutional amendment victory of democracy: Tarar4 hours ago
-
PM advises president to sign 26th constitutional amendment into law5 hours ago
-
26th constitutional amendment to safeguard country's future; ascertains parliament supremacy: PM6 hours ago
-
NA passes Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 20246 hours ago
-
PTI chairman claims 26th Constitutional amendment subjugates judiciary to government6 hours ago
-
NA passes Constitution (Twenty Sixth Amendment) bill, outlines reforms for judiciary6 hours ago
-
26th constitutional amendment package set to become law after president's approval6 hours ago
-
PTI chairman claims 26th Constitutional amendment subjugates judiciary to government8 hours ago