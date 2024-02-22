Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Stresses Maintenance Law & Order Across Region

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Thursday said that maintenance of law and order and crime control is his priority.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that the Sindh police is committed that all dangerous decoits and miscreants in the Kacha area will be brought to justice.

He said that the performance of SSPs, DSPs and SHOs in the peaceful conduct of general elections was excellent. He said that Sindh Police has been equipped with beautiful infrastructure and the latest technology in a short period.

The DIG said that it is the responsibility of the Supervisory Officers to maintain the beauty and working of the Special Initiative Police Stations.

He said that border checkposts have been strengthened and upgraded with modern technology and CCTV cameras.

He said that police employees and families of martyrs benefited from the welfare projects of Sindh Police.

The DIG Sukkur reviewed the law and order, crime control, and public service delivery system.

On the occasion, SSPs Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts gave a briefing about ongoing measures for law and order and crime control.

The DIG Sukkur directed the officers to continue intelligence-based operations daily to eliminate organized crime in all districts.

He said that all possible steps should be ensured by utilizing all the resources to increase the efficiency of the force.

