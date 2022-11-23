UrduPoint.com

DIG Sukkur Stresses Police Officers To Deal People Politely

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DIG Sukkur stresses police officers to deal people politely

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani on Wednesday directed the police officers to deal the people politely when they were visiting the police station for lodging complaints against the crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani on Wednesday directed the police officers to deal the people politely when they were visiting the police station for lodging complaints against the crimes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the DIG Police, directed them to ensure the complete safety and security of the general public. He said it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide a fully safe and secure atmosphere to the masses. Therefore, all police officials as well as officers were duty-bound to provide safety and security to the lives and property of the people, he added.

The DIG said the patrolling would also help to control street crimes including the incidents of mobile snatching, robbery and dacoity, etc.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

1 minute ago
 Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boun ..

Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries, Not Exceed Powers

1 minute ago
 Switzerland Unable to Stay Neutral in Ukrainian Co ..

Switzerland Unable to Stay Neutral in Ukrainian Conflict - Ambassador to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Inter universities painting competition held with ..

Inter universities painting competition held with theme of `Cultural Journey of ..

1 minute ago
 SSUET Architecture Department holds Awards Night

SSUET Architecture Department holds Awards Night

9 minutes ago
 Russia Supports Decision to Equip CSTO Forces With ..

Russia Supports Decision to Equip CSTO Forces With Modern Weapons - Putin

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.