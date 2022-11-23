DIG Sukkur stresses police officers to deal people politely

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur Region, Javed Jiskani on Wednesday directed the police officers to deal the people politely when they were visiting the police station for lodging complaints against the crimes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the DIG Police, directed them to ensure the complete safety and security of the general public. He said it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide a fully safe and secure atmosphere to the masses. Therefore, all police officials as well as officers were duty-bound to provide safety and security to the lives and property of the people, he added.

The DIG said the patrolling would also help to control street crimes including the incidents of mobile snatching, robbery and dacoity, etc.