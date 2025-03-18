Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Takes Action Against Corrupt Officers, Ensures Accountability

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DIG Sukkur takes action against corrupt officers, ensures accountability

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In line with the policy directives of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Sukkur Capt Retired Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday has taken strict action against officers and personnel involved in corruption, illegal activities, social evils, and misuse of authority in Sukkur Range's three districts: Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki.

The DIG Sukkur has issued suspension and show-cause notices to the officers and personnel found guilty, while also ordering departmental inquiries against them. The aim is to ensure accountability and transparency within the police department.

In one instance, Sub-Inspector Ikhtiar Ali Narijo, SHO Ranipur, was found guilty of negligence and dereliction of duty, allowing heavy traffic on Mehran Highway despite clear orders to prevent it.

Constables Ejaz Ali Bhunbhro, Siraj Ahmed Solangi, and Safdar Ali Solangi were also found guilty of taking bribes to allow heavy traffic on the highway. They have been punished with a two-year penalty and transferred from Khairpur to Sukkur.

Similarly, ASI Muhammad Reza Abro was found guilty of taking bribes from a retired Head Constable to expedite his retirement benefits. He has been demoted to the rank of Head Constable and transferred to Ghotki.

The DIG Sukkur has made it clear that no officer or personnel found guilty of corruption, illegal activities, or misuse of authority will be spared, and strict departmental and legal action will be taken against them.

