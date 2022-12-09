UrduPoint.com

DIG Sukkur Tightens Noose Around Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 08:57 PM

DIG Sukkur tightens noose around criminals

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Friday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Friday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment.

Addressing the meeting, the DIG directed the Police officers to perform their duties in a professional manner for the maintenance of law and order, and protection of lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sukkur Criminals

Recent Stories

KU BS third year entry test for academic year 2023 ..

KU BS third year entry test for academic year 2023 on Dec 10

33 seconds ago
 SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for ..

SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for enhancing exports

34 seconds ago
 Balochistan Home Minister determined to eliminate ..

Balochistan Home Minister determined to eliminate corruption from society

36 seconds ago
 LHC rejects Imran's plea against ending his right ..

LHC rejects Imran's plea against ending his right to defence in defamation suit

37 seconds ago
 German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in ..

German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in Early 2023 - Deputy Defense Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies t ..

Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies to Turkey, Creation of Gas Hub

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.