DIG Sukkur tightens noose around criminals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Friday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment.

Addressing the meeting, the DIG directed the Police officers to perform their duties in a professional manner for the maintenance of law and order, and protection of lives and properties of the people.