DIG Sukkur Urges Public-people Cooperation To Promote Brotherhood, Tolerance

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:17 PM

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur, Tariq Abbas Khan on Monday held an open court (Kuli Kucheri), listened the complaints of masses and resolve them at his office

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur, Tariq Abbas Khan on Monday held an open court (Kuli Kucheri), listened the complaints of masses and resolve them at his office.

The Khuli Kuchehri was attended by people from across the society including elders and apprised him about the issues.

The people underlined the need for taking more measures by the police department to resolve all matters concerning law and order situation. They were of the view that the number of police personnel should be increased in order to ensure durable peace in the area and give effective response in emergency situation by preventing loss of lives and properties of people.

They also demanded to set up police check posts at far flung areas of the district to give boost to the peace efforts in the area.

The DIG appreciated bravery of Sukkur Police and added it was committed to protect lives and property of the citizens, adding peace had been restored in the province due to the matchless sacrifices of police force.

He urged the personnel to keep close liaison with the citizen whose property and life would be protected at all costs and no negligence would be tolerated on this front. He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands, adding strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in criminal activities.

He also appealed people to cooperate with police to promote brotherhood, tolerance for ensuring durablepeace in the area.

