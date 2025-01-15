DIG Sukkur visits district bar, meets lawyers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Sukkur's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar visited the bar, met with the lawyers and discussed various issues of public importance.

The DIG was welcomed by the former president and member of the Sindh Bar Council, Advocate Shafqat Rahim, and General Secretary of the Sukkur District Bar, Advocate Sunder Khan Chachar.

During the meeting, DIG Chachar directed police officials to immediately apprehend those involved in registering fake FIRs against lawyers. He directed Sukkur Police to make investigative processes transparent and based on merit.

He advised Police Officers to adopt a better attitude towards lawyers visiting police stations and offices.

He stressed then to ensure swift action on court orders.

DIG Chachar said that a strict action would be taken against officers found registering fake FIRs against lawyers.

He acknowledged the improved law and order situation in Sukkur Range and expressed his commitment to further enhancing it. DIG Sukkur also mentioned the ongoing operations against dacoits, which have yielded significant successes.

Expressing his gratitude to Advocate Shafqat Rahim, Advocate Sunder Khan Chachar, and other officials for the warm welcome, DIG hoped that the District Bar and police would work together to provide justice to the oppressed.