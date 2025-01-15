Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Visits District Bar, Meets Lawyers

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

DIG Sukkur visits district bar, meets lawyers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Sukkur's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar visited the bar, met with the lawyers and discussed various issues of public importance.

The DIG was welcomed by the former president and member of the Sindh Bar Council, Advocate Shafqat Rahim, and General Secretary of the Sukkur District Bar, Advocate Sunder Khan Chachar.

During the meeting, DIG Chachar directed police officials to immediately apprehend those involved in registering fake FIRs against lawyers. He directed Sukkur Police to make investigative processes transparent and based on merit.

He advised Police Officers to adopt a better attitude towards lawyers visiting police stations and offices.

He stressed then to ensure swift action on court orders.

DIG Chachar said that a strict action would be taken against officers found registering fake FIRs against lawyers.

He acknowledged the improved law and order situation in Sukkur Range and expressed his commitment to further enhancing it. DIG Sukkur also mentioned the ongoing operations against dacoits, which have yielded significant successes.

Expressing his gratitude to Advocate Shafqat Rahim, Advocate Sunder Khan Chachar, and other officials for the warm welcome, DIG hoped that the District Bar and police would work together to provide justice to the oppressed.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Law And Order Lawyers Sukkur Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

14 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

14 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

14 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

14 hours ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan