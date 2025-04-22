DIG Sukkur Visits Injured Police Officials
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) DIG Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, along with SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur MB Dharejo on Tuesday visited Ziauddin Hospital Sukkur to inquire about the health of SHO Kashmore, Inspector Zia Noonari and other officials who were injured in a firing incident by dacoits in village Naich, District Kashmore.
The DIG Sukkur directed for provision of the best possible medical treatment to the injured officials.
He also instructed the Welfare Incharge Sukkur Range Office/District Welfare Officer to maintain full cooperation and remain in contact with the families of the injured officials.
In his message, the DIG praised the bravery and courage of the officials who fought against the dacoits, saying, "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the officers and young men who bravely fought against the dacoits." He assured that the dacoits involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.
