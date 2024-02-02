DIG Sukkur Visits Khairpur, Reviews Arrangements Of General Elections
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to maintain law and order situation during the upcoming general elections 2024.
During his visit to review arrangements at district Khairpur, the DIG said that the election code of conduct would be implemented strictly and violators would be treated as per law.
He said that security would be ensured during the distribution of polling material in time. He said that irrelevant persons would not be given permission to enter polling stations adding that polling staff would be given the best security.
