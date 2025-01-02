Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Visits Orphanage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DIG Sukkur visits orphanage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) On the occasion of the new year, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Thursday visited the Farzana Welfare Organization (Ferry Home), accompanied by the Child Protection Cell staff.

He spent time with the orphaned girls, inquired about the facilities provided, and celebrated the new year by cutting a cake and distributing gifts.

DIG Sukkur praised the efforts of Ms Farzana Khoso, founder of Ferry Home, and encouraged everyone to support her mission. He emphasized the need to promote tolerance and positivity in society.

Farzana Khoso thanked DIG Sukkur for his surprise visit and generous gifts, saying it boosted the morale of the girls.

She expressed her hope that these girls would receive quality education and go on to become successful individuals, making their institution and country proud.

