DIG Sukkur Visits Pakistan Sweet Home, Spends Time With Children

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Sukkur's DIG Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Wednesday visited Pakistan Sweet Home in Sukkur, accompanied by the Child Protection Cell staff. He spent time with the children, inquired about the facilities provided to them, and distributed gifts.

The DIG praised the Sweet Home's efforts in caring for and educating the children, thanking Zamarud Khan, the institution's spirit, and In-charge Sukkur Sweet Home, Shabir Ahmed Memon.

He emphasized that these children are part of our family and encouraged everyone to support the Sweet Home's mission.

Memon thanked the DIG Sukkur for his surprise visit and gifts, saying it boosted the children's morale.

He expressed his institution's efforts to provide quality education and training, enabling the children to excel and make their mark.

