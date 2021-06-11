DIG Sukkur visits police station in Sukkur

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday impersonated common complainants and visited different police stations of the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday impersonated common complainants and visited different police stations of the city.

The DIG appreciated the professionalism of the staff at police stations of Sukkur City and directed all the concerned to ensure that the instructions passed on are complied with, as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He said that the staff deputed at the front desks must be polite in their behaviour.