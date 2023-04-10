DIG Sukkur visits procession routes, reviewed security arrangements

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday visited the routes of various processions here on the occasion of Hazrat Ali (AS) martyrdom anniversary and reviewed the security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday visited the routes of various processions here on the occasion of Hazrat Ali (AS) martyrdom anniversary and reviewed the security arrangements.

DIG Sukkur said that the strictest security arrangements were being made on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's (AS) martyrdom anniversary across the Sukkur divsion.