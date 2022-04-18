DIG Sukkur visits routes of Youm-e- Ali procession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Tariq Abbas Qureshi on Monday visited the route of central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA)

Talking to the media, he said that all available resources would be utilized for foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

He said that search operations were being conducted daily in the city and special attention would be paid to the route of central procession. The screening is conducted for the central route and arrangements are completed by the departments concerned, he said.

The DIG said that Special Branch officials and police response unit would patrol around the route of central procession. He said that parking arrangements had been made at Markazi Imam Bargah for participants of the procession, adding that security had been beefed up at entry and exit points of the districts.