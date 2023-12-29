DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday issued instructions to immediately improve upon the traffic situation in the district on an emergency basis following days of traffic congestion which has created severe issues for commuters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday issued instructions to immediately improve upon the traffic situation in the district on an emergency basis following days of traffic congestion which has created severe issues for commuters.

In this connection, the DIG has asked the SSP Sukkur to submit a detailed report on the reasons and solutions for improving the flow of traffic on the main roads of the town, and those routes which are frequently used by commuters.

He also instructed the traffic police Incharge on turns and all other roads of the city's congested traffic zones to improve the flow of traffic.

The DIG Sukkur also directed to strictly enforce traffic laws and to ensure that heavy vehicles follow the times at which they can ply on the main' roads like Bander Road, Minara road, Station Road, Barrage Road, and Workshop road of the town.

Referring to illegal parking and encroachments, he also instructed SSP Sukkur to ensure clearance of routes from such obstructions.