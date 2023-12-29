Open Menu

DIG Sukkur Vows To Improve Traffic Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 07:51 PM

DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday issued instructions to immediately improve upon the traffic situation in the district on an emergency basis following days of traffic congestion which has created severe issues for commuters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday issued instructions to immediately improve upon the traffic situation in the district on an emergency basis following days of traffic congestion which has created severe issues for commuters.

In this connection, the DIG has asked the SSP Sukkur to submit a detailed report on the reasons and solutions for improving the flow of traffic on the main roads of the town, and those routes which are frequently used by commuters.

He also instructed the traffic police Incharge on turns and all other roads of the city's congested traffic zones to improve the flow of traffic.

The DIG Sukkur also directed to strictly enforce traffic laws and to ensure that heavy vehicles follow the times at which they can ply on the main' roads like Bander Road, Minara road, Station Road, Barrage Road, and Workshop road of the town.

Referring to illegal parking and encroachments, he also instructed SSP Sukkur to ensure clearance of routes from such obstructions.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP pro ..

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

10 minutes ago
 CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

10 minutes ago
 PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief ..

PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to fl ..

10 minutes ago
 MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

10 minutes ago
 DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training cen ..

DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training center in new Saeedabad

5 minutes ago
 Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to ..

Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to production units

5 minutes ago
UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attac ..

UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attacks

5 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded acro ..

Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded across Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Ma ..

Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Mansehra district

2 minutes ago
 Dy Mayor Sukkur visits DHQ Hospital, inspects clea ..

Dy Mayor Sukkur visits DHQ Hospital, inspects cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting reviews AJK-ba ..

Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting reviews AJK-based mega development projects

2 minutes ago
 Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships: Shoaib, Barkatulla ..

Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships: Shoaib, Barkatullah, Yousaf, Mudassir win 2nd ro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan