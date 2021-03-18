UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Sukkur Vows To Provide Free And Fair Justice

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

DIG Sukkur vows to provide free and fair justice

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur Region, Fida Hussain Mastoi Thursday said, to root out the corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice were top of his priorities.

While speaking in a meeting to review the law and order and crime situation of the region at his office here, the DIG said that traffic control including crimes a latest and comprehensive strategy has been chalked out.

He further said that approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings throught the region.

He further said that police officers can play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and ensuring the lives and properties of citizens.

He said that due to lack of coordination between the public and police, Police Stations become negative symbol for respectable citizens.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Law And Order Traffic Sukkur From Top

Recent Stories

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

44 seconds ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

26 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

46 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.