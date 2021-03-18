DIG Sukkur vows to provide free and fair justice

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur Region, Fida Hussain Mastoi Thursday said, to root out the corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice were top of his priorities.

While speaking in a meeting to review the law and order and crime situation of the region at his office here, the DIG said that traffic control including crimes a latest and comprehensive strategy has been chalked out.

He further said that approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings throught the region.

He further said that police officers can play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and ensuring the lives and properties of citizens.

He said that due to lack of coordination between the public and police, Police Stations become negative symbol for respectable citizens.