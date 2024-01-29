DIG Sukkur vows to tight security arrangements for general elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Region, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Monday said that security cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations established across the division for General Election 2024.

Chairing a meeting of police officers at his office here, he said that police would make tight security arrangements for general elections.

He said that the government has imposed a ban on the display of weapons under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He directed the police officers including all SHOs to take strict action against the law violators in addition to taking surety bonds from those who were found involved in any kind of brawl.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive polling stations while the police officials would remain alert on February 08 to ensure free, fair and transparent elections under a peaceful atmosphere.

SSPs, ASPs, officers of the CTD, Special Branch and others were also present in the meeting.