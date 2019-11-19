DIG suspends SHOs, Head Moharars over negligence

The Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad took stern action against police officials and suspended Station House officers and Head Moharars of seven police stations

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad took stern action against police officials and suspended Station House officers and Head Moharars of seven police stations.

They were charged over increasing accidents and plying of heavy traffic on Mehran Highway despite such vehicles were prohibited on this highway on the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

DIG said that heavy traffic was banned on Mehran Highway but concerned SHOs showed negligence and took no notice of the issue.

He took serious notice and suspended SHOs and Head Moharars of seven police stations including Bandhi, Daur, Baloo Ja Quba, Sakrand, Khadhra, Buchehri and Taluka Police stations.

It may be mentioned that Commissioner had imposed ban few days back on plying of heavy traffic on Mehran Highway in wake of increasing accidents and loss of human lives.

Those police officials suspended by DIG include Maqsood Channa, Waseem Mirza, Asghar Awan, Sanaullah Panhwar, Ghulam Shabbir Jamali and Riaz Malik.