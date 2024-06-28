DIG Syed Ali Raza urges strict security measures in a meeting for Muharram ul Haram

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza held a meeting on Friday with the administrators of Imambargahs across the district to promote security, religious harmony and peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza held a meeting on Friday with the administrators of Imambargahs across the district to promote security, religious harmony and peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul Haram.

The DIG emphasized that Concrete measures should be taken to provide security, SOPs laid down for processions should be followed and punctuality should be kept in mind, any kind of negligence or carelessness in the performance of duties will not be tolerated at all.

DIG Syed Ali Raza issued instructions to all the police officers and said that they should play their role in maintaining the atmosphere of security and peace during Muharram ul Haram throughout the district, also keeping in mind the punctuality, he added.

Any negligence or carelessness in security arrangements will not be tolerated he said. In the meeting, the organizers assured full cooperation during all measures to ensure peace.

DIG Islamabad said that all zonal SPs should meet the organizers of the Imambargahs in their zones and persuade them to ensure implementation of the SOPs laid down for the processions to maintain law and order, sufficient lighting should be arranged during the majlis. He asked the organizers of the majlis and mourners to observe the punctuality in the beginning and end of the congregations and processions.