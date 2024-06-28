Open Menu

DIG Syed Ali Raza Urges Strict Security Measures In A Meeting For Muharram Ul Haram

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM

DIG Syed Ali Raza urges strict security measures in a meeting for Muharram ul Haram

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza held a meeting on Friday with the administrators of Imambargahs across the district to promote security, religious harmony and peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza held a meeting on Friday with the administrators of Imambargahs across the district to promote security, religious harmony and peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul Haram.

The DIG emphasized that Concrete measures should be taken to provide security, SOPs laid down for processions should be followed and punctuality should be kept in mind, any kind of negligence or carelessness in the performance of duties will not be tolerated at all.

According to the details, Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza held a meeting with the administrators of Imambargahs across the district to promote security, religious harmony and an atmosphere of peace and harmony during Muharram ul Haram.

DIG Syed Ali Raza issued instructions to all the police officers and said that they should play their role in maintaining the atmosphere of security and peace during Muharram ul Haram throughout the district, also keeping in mind the punctuality, he added.

Any negligence or carelessness in security arrangements will not be tolerated he said. In the meeting, the organizers assured full cooperation during all measures to ensure peace.

DIG Islamabad said that all zonal SPs should meet the organizers of the Imambargahs in their zones and persuade them to ensure implementation of the SOPs laid down for the processions to maintain law and order, sufficient lighting should be arranged during the majlis. He asked the organizers of the majlis and mourners to observe the punctuality in the beginning and end of the congregations and processions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order All Muharram

Recent Stories

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

1 minute ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

4 minutes ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

9 minutes ago
 Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadsheddi ..

Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..

9 minutes ago
 CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of ..

CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher

9 minutes ago
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

24 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

35 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

35 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

35 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

35 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan