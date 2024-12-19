DIG Syed Ashfaq Anwar takes charge as RPO Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

On his arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera, he was warmly welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, SP Investigation Muzammil Shah and other senior police officers.

A smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented guard of honor to the newly appointed RPO.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ashfaq Anwar also laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at the police lines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

On this occasion, the newly appointed regional police chief expressed his determination to ensure the establishment of peace and order in all the districts including the tribal districts and to fight crime in every way.

He said that protecting the lives and property of citizens and ensuring fundamental human rights was the top priority of the police.

He said that resolving public issues and ensuring the timely provision of unbiased justice should be ensured.

He said that effective actions should be taken against criminal elements, particularly drug dealers, proclaimed offenders, land mafias and illegal weapons.

“To meet public expectations, adoption of a people-friendly policy is a key to success,” he added.

He was of the view that through implementing such policies, the police officers could enhance the dignity and reputation of the department.

