DIG takes action over inefficiency during Misri Shah PS visit

DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday visited Misri Shah Police Station and took action over inefficiency of the staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday visited Misri Shah Police Station and took action over inefficiency of the staff.

He expressed anger over incomplete and poor patrolling plan of the police station, and suspended community guide Muhammad Arshad. The DIG ordered a charge-sheet against SHO Inspector Khurram Shehzad and Muharrar police station.

He also sought explanation from DSP Misri Shah Hassan Aziz over poor supervision.

He directed SP City to complete the record in seven days, formulate effective patrolling plan and take immediate steps for crime control.

The DIG Operations ordered for taking immediate action on the request of the citizens, ensuring timely completion of records and providing basic facilities to the detained accused.

Dr Abid Khan also recorded his comments in the opinion book of the police station.