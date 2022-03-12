UrduPoint.com

DIG Takes Action Over Inefficiency During Misri Shah PS Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 07:44 PM

DIG takes action over inefficiency during Misri Shah PS visit

DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday visited Misri Shah Police Station and took action over inefficiency of the staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday visited Misri Shah Police Station and took action over inefficiency of the staff.

He expressed anger over incomplete and poor patrolling plan of the police station, and suspended community guide Muhammad Arshad. The DIG ordered a charge-sheet against SHO Inspector Khurram Shehzad and Muharrar police station.

He also sought explanation from DSP Misri Shah Hassan Aziz over poor supervision.

He directed SP City to complete the record in seven days, formulate effective patrolling plan and take immediate steps for crime control.

The DIG Operations ordered for taking immediate action on the request of the citizens, ensuring timely completion of records and providing basic facilities to the detained accused.

Dr Abid Khan also recorded his comments in the opinion book of the police station.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Police Station Guide From

Recent Stories

NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament ..

Sargodha Police hockey team wins hockey tournament

2 minutes ago
 Opposition to fail in no-confidence move, entire n ..

Opposition to fail in no-confidence move, entire nation supports PM Imran Khan: ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's D-Chowk public meeting to bury opposition's ..

PTI's D-Chowk public meeting to bury opposition's corrupt practices forever: Ham ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's economy on path of sustainable growth: ..

Pakistan's economy on path of sustainable growth: Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 Role of cottage industry important for economic st ..

Role of cottage industry important for economic stability: LCCI

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>