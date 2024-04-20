DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure

DIG Larkana range Nisar Aftab has taken notice of the incident of killing a husband and wife murder including injuring their 11-year-old daughter due to an old family dispute in Jabar Sheikh police station Shikarpure district on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) DIG Larkana range Nisar Aftab has taken notice of the incident of killing a husband and wife murder including injuring their 11-year-old daughter due to an old family dispute in Jabar Sheikh police station Shikarpure district on Saturday.He has sought a report from SSP Shikarpure.

DIG Larkana has directed the DSP and SHO to remain at the scene till the arrest of the accused.

In this regard, DIG Nasir Aftab said that the incident occurred in the village of Kadirbakhsh Jatoi due to an old family dispute in which armed suspects killed 41-year-old Talib Shar, his 40-year-old wife Nihal Shar and their 11-year-old daughter Amina Shar.They have escaped after being injured.

SSP has called for the report of such incident from Shikarpur and directed the DSP and SHO to remain at the scene till the arrest of the accused. Soon the armed accused involved in the incident will be arrested.