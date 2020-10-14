UrduPoint.com
DIG Takes Notice Of Confiscating Gutka, Non Custom Paid Items, Ordered Inquiry

Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:22 PM

DIG takes notice of confiscating gutka, non custom paid items, ordered inquiry

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik has ordered to register case against local drug suppliers and owners

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik has ordered to register case against local drug suppliers and owners.

While taking notice of confiscating gutka worth Rs 16 crores and 16 trucks of non custom paid items from Umerkot by Custom Intelligence team Hyderabad, DIG ordered to register cases against drug peddlers.

Talking to Media DIG police said that SSP Tharparkar have been assigned to probe the matter and strict action would be taken against accused involved in Narcotics supply.

DIG said that the raid was carried out by Custom Intelligence Team after consultation with the concerned officers of Custom Intelligence team. DIG vowed to take stern action against drug peddlers involved in selling health hazardous drugs in his territorial jurisdiction.

More Stories From Pakistan

