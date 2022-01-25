DIG takes notice of honor killing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday took notice of the murder of a woman in the name of honour in Jamshoro district and has sought detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police.

According to spokesman, the DIG has taken notice of the murder of Latifan w/o Gul Hassan Machhi in Unarpur area within the limits of Budhapur police station of Jamshoro and directed for submitting comprehensive report to him on immediate basis.

He also directed the concerned SDPO and SHO to immediately arrest theaccused involved in the incident.