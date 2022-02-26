UrduPoint.com

DIG Takes Notice Of Incident Occurred In Jaati Area

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 11:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the incident in which a dead body was found hanging from a tree in Jaati area.

The police spokesman informed here Saturday that the DIG had tasked SSP Sujawal district to conduct the inquiry and submit a report in a week.

The spokesman said the body of a 50 years old man was found in Jumma Khan Khoso village of Jaati on Saturday.

