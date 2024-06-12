Open Menu

DIG Takes Notice Of Injured Policeman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 06:52 PM

DIG takes notice of injured policeman

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nasir Aftabon Wednesday took serious notice of the Madaje check post of the police, in which policeman Mola Bakhsh Kunbhar got injured in an exchange of firing between police and dacoits

Mola Bakhsh Kunbhar contacted SSP Shikarpur and asked for a report.

DIG said, "Under the leadership of SSP Shikarpur, several policemen have gone after the bandits, so more personnel and PAC chains have been sent from the range." 

The DIG said, "The accused involved in injuring the policeman will be brought to the court of justice."

