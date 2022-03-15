UrduPoint.com

DIG Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Murder In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 09:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Syed Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday took notice of the brutal murder of an innocent girl within the limits of Tando Yusuf police station.

He directed the SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai to submit report of the incident on immediate basis.

The DIG directed the SSP to investigate every aspect of the murder of the 12-year-old girl and submit a report to him.

He also directed SDPO and SHO concerned to ensure arrest of the culprits involved in heinous crime and bring the accused to justice.

