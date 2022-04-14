DIG takes notice of molestation, murder of student

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 10:46 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the incident of molestation and murder of a student after his kidnapping in Mehar town of Dadu district on Thursday.

The police spokesman informed that the DIG had directed SSP Dadu district Irfan Samo to arrest the culprits and to ensure that the affected family of the slain boy got justice.

According to details, 17 years old Sahil Ghangro, who was a student of class 10, went missing 2 days ago after he left his home in Citizen Colony area of Mehar.

On Thursday the police found a decomposed dead body which was identified as Ghangro's body.

The body was shifted to Taluka Hospital for postmortem before it was handed over to the family for burial.

The police spokesman said the local police had arrested 2 suspects who were seen with the boy in the CCTV footage of a local restaurant.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

