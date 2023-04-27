DIG takes notice of posting of non-upper qualified SHOs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the posting of non-upper qualified SHOs in the region and termed it a clear violation of the rules and regulations.

In a letter addressed to all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), the DIG directed them to look into the matter personally and ensure that Station House Officers (SHOs) should be posted as upper qualified not below the rank of Sub Inspector and not fall under the Police Rules 14-47.

"Any violation of such orders will not be tolerated," the DIG warned.