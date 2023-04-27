UrduPoint.com

DIG Takes Notice Of Posting Of Non-upper Qualified SHOs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DIG takes notice of posting of non-upper qualified SHOs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the posting of non-upper qualified SHOs in the region and termed it a clear violation of the rules and regulations.

In a letter addressed to all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), the DIG directed them to look into the matter personally and ensure that Station House Officers (SHOs) should be posted as upper qualified not below the rank of Sub Inspector and not fall under the Police Rules 14-47.

"Any violation of such orders will not be tolerated," the DIG warned.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

17 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

32 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

47 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.