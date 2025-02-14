DIG takes notice of two hindu traders being injured

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An incident of two Hindu traders being injured within the limits of Market and Dari police stations in Larkana city occurred late at night on Thursday.

Upon receiving the information Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana reached the Trauma Center. They visited the injured traders, Sanjay Kumar and Ronak Kumar and inquired about the details.

DIG Larkana has issued orders to SSP Larkana to immediately bring the suspects involved in injuring the traders under the strict grip of the law.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP with Police force and ASP City Abdullah Afzal, has set up checkpoints across the city.

CCTV recordings and other evidence are being collected. SSP Larkana has summoned the technical team to the crime scene. Both incidents are being reviewed from various angles.

SSP Larkana visited the crime scene and issued necessary instructions to the officers.

According to Truma Center Doctors' information, Sunjay Kumar's condition is critical so we are going to shift him Karachi at Truma Center through an Air ambulance and Ronak Kumar's condition stablished now after his surgery has been done.