DIG Takes Notice Of Woman' Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 09:10 PM

DIG takes notice of woman' death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has taken notice of the death of a woman due to firing of a gun during its cleaning.

The police spokesman informed that the DIG had asked SSP Dadu to conduct an investigation into the matter to find out whether the stated cause of death was real one.

He noted that the family of 32 years old Parveen, wife of Ahmed Bux Gadahi, had informed the police that the woman's brother in law Ameer Bux Gadahi was cleaning his pistol when it mistakenly fired and hit the woman.

The incident had happened on January 28 in Johi town of Dadu district.

The spokesman said the SSP Dadu, a DSP and SHO of the police station concerned had been directed to probe the incident from all angles.

