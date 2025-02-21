DIG Takes Strict Notice On Alleged Forces Marriage Og Minor Girl In Jacobabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A viral news report on social media highlighted an alleged forced marriage of a minor girl in the jurisdiction of RD 52 Police Station, District Jacobabad.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Mr Nasir Aftab, immediately took strict notice of the matter. He contacted SSP Jacobabad, Captain (Retd.) Saddam Hussain, on Friday and issued orders for legal action against those involved, as well as for the recovery of the minor girl.
Acting swiftly on the DIG's orders, police successfully recovered a 15-16-year-old girl, identified as the daughter of Dad Muhammad Pahinyar, who had run away.
The SHO of the concerned police station reported that the girl's parents and relatives were in the process of arranging her engagement.
The girl was taken into custody and presented before the relevant court. The court, after hearing the case, ordered her return to her parents, based on her consent.
This incident underscores the ongoing concerns surrounding child marriages and the importance of timely law enforcement interventions to safeguard the rights and well-being of minors.
