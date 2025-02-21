Open Menu

DIG Takes Strict Notice On Alleged Forces Marriage Og Minor Girl In Jacobabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DIG takes strict notice on alleged forces marriage og minor girl in Jacobabad

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A viral news report on social media highlighted an alleged forced marriage of a minor girl in the jurisdiction of RD 52 Police Station, District Jacobabad.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Mr Nasir Aftab, immediately took strict notice of the matter. He contacted SSP Jacobabad, Captain (Retd.) Saddam Hussain, on Friday and issued orders for legal action against those involved, as well as for the recovery of the minor girl.

Acting swiftly on the DIG's orders, police successfully recovered a 15-16-year-old girl, identified as the daughter of Dad Muhammad Pahinyar, who had run away.

The SHO of the concerned police station reported that the girl's parents and relatives were in the process of arranging her engagement.

The girl was taken into custody and presented before the relevant court. The court, after hearing the case, ordered her return to her parents, based on her consent.

This incident underscores the ongoing concerns surrounding child marriages and the importance of timely law enforcement interventions to safeguard the rights and well-being of minors.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

11 minutes ago
 UAE global model in empowering People of Determina ..

UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

11 minutes ago
 UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provide ..

UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

11 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Educa ..

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

41 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

41 minutes ago
UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

41 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

2 hours ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

2 hours ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan