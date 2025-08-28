Open Menu

DIG Tariq Assures Swift Action On Citizens’ Complaints At Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Thursday held an open court at his office to hear and resolve citizens’ grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Thursday held an open court at his office to hear and resolve citizens’ grievances.

A public relations officer told APP that during the open court, DIG Tariq stressed that every citizen has the right to register complaints directly, either in person or through the “IGP Complaint Cell-1715.” He added that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed all senior officers to hold open courts regularly across the district.

In line with these directives, zonal superintendents of police (SPs) are also organizing open courts in their respective jurisdictions to ensure citizens’ concerns are addressed promptly.

He said that the Islamabad Police remain committed to bridging the gap with the community and resolving public grievances without delay. Every resident is encouraged to make use of these forums, he added. /APP-rzr-mkz

