DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Friday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to police officers for demonstrating exceptional performance in the line of duty, stating that the honour of Islamabad Police rests on the shoulders of officers who face every challenge with honesty, sincerity, and professional dedication.

An official told APP that DIG Syed Ali Raza distributed the awards among the officers who had shown exemplary courage and diligence in apprehending suspects involved in serious crimes. The recognition ceremony aimed to appreciate the efforts of those officers who went above and beyond in the performance of their duties.

He said that the officers had displayed remarkable bravery and commitment, and their efforts significantly contributed to maintaining law and order in the Federal capital. He added that the values of courage, discipline, and transparency should be the distinguishing features of Islamabad Police.

He said that all officers should continue to perform their duties with the same spirit and dedication, emphasizing that every action of the force reflects not only locally but also at national and international levels.

He said the awarded officers expressed gratitude for the recognition and called the gesture encouraging and commendable./APP-rzr-mkz