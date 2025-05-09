DIG Tariq Awards Police Officers For Outstanding Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Friday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to police officers for demonstrating exceptional performance in the line of duty, stating that the honour of Islamabad Police rests on the shoulders of officers who face every challenge with honesty, sincerity, and professional dedication.
An official told APP that DIG Syed Ali Raza distributed the awards among the officers who had shown exemplary courage and diligence in apprehending suspects involved in serious crimes. The recognition ceremony aimed to appreciate the efforts of those officers who went above and beyond in the performance of their duties.
He said that the officers had displayed remarkable bravery and commitment, and their efforts significantly contributed to maintaining law and order in the Federal capital. He added that the values of courage, discipline, and transparency should be the distinguishing features of Islamabad Police.
He said that all officers should continue to perform their duties with the same spirit and dedication, emphasizing that every action of the force reflects not only locally but also at national and international levels.
He said the awarded officers expressed gratitude for the recognition and called the gesture encouraging and commendable./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance58 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests three suspects1 minute ago
-
Special prayers held across country for Pak army during Jumma congregations1 minute ago
-
Govt Women College achieves 100pc success in ADP exams1 minute ago
-
HED cancels leaves of teaching, non-teaching staff1 minute ago
-
District and Sessions Judge inaugurates drug rehabilitation center at Central Jail Haripur1 minute ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 12.1m from defaulters1 minute ago
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army11 minutes ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concern over rising Thalassemia cases11 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributed 43 productive assets to ultra-poor families in Kashmore11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank11 minutes ago