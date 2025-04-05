DIG Tariq Chairs Crime Meeting, Orders Crackdown On Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A high-level crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, to review the overall crime situation and operational performance across all police zones.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by Zonal SPs, SP Dolphin, SDPOs, and SHOs. DIG Islamabad reviewed the performance of each zone and directed officers to strengthen crime control efforts and improve the quality of investigations.
DIG Tariq emphasized that all pending case challans should be completed and submitted in a timely manner based on merit. He also underscored the importance of arresting proclaimed offenders and absconders without delay.
He instructed that a comprehensive crackdown must be launched against those involved in car and motorcycle thefts, along with proactive measures against active criminal gangs.
The DIG stressed that effective redressal of public complaints at the police station level must be ensured to build trust in the force.
Highlighting the force’s stance on vulnerable groups, he reiterated that there is zero tolerance for crimes against women and children, and strict action would be taken in such cases.
He further pointed out that modern policing demands the integration of traditional investigative methods with the latest technology to boost efficiency and outcomes.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and eliminating criminal elements remain the top priorities of Islamabad Police.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danyal lauds PM decision for reducing electricity prices6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq chairs crime meeting, orders crackdown on criminals6 minutes ago
-
MD NPF Rizvi inspects D-One site, orders fast-track development6 minutes ago
-
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday11 minutes ago
-
Minister for Housing & Works Riaz Hussain visits Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat16 minutes ago
-
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in India19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on Khanewal road widening, upgradation36 minutes ago
-
Driver injured in bus crash46 minutes ago
-
DC visits Manawan Teaching Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities46 minutes ago
-
Govt taking historic public service initiatives: Maryam Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
Nation honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' s contribution to Qawwali on 31st death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Derajat festival's ladies Meena Bazar spreads cheers, colours2 hours ago