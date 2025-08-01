Open Menu

DIG Tariq Chairs High-level Meeting To Enhance Anti-crime Measures In Capital

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:59 PM

DIG Tariq chairs high-level meeting to enhance anti-crime measures in Capital

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Friday chaired a high-level meeting focused on strengthening efforts to curb crime across the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Friday chaired a high-level meeting focused on strengthening efforts to curb crime across the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan and all Station House Officers (SHOs) of the district.

DIG Jawad Tariq issued strict instructions to ensure the arrest of hardened criminals, proclaimed offenders, and repeat offenders involved in heinous crimes. He emphasized launching a decisive crackdown against active gangs engaged in motorcycle and car theft across the capital.

“Patrolling must be made more effective and purposeful,” said DIG Tariq directing that all patrolling units remain visibly active in the field.

He further instructed police officials to take concrete action against those involved in illegal arms possession, public display of weapons, and drug trafficking. “The arrest of such elements must be ensured at all costs,” he said.

DIG Tariq stressed that all available resources must be mobilized to eliminate crime and restore public safety. “Protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining public order are the top priorities of Islamabad Police,” he added./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

10 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

12 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

14 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

14 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

14 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

14 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

14 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

14 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

14 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan