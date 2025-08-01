DIG Tariq Chairs High-level Meeting To Enhance Anti-crime Measures In Capital
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:59 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Friday chaired a high-level meeting focused on strengthening efforts to curb crime across the federal capital.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan and all Station House Officers (SHOs) of the district.
DIG Jawad Tariq issued strict instructions to ensure the arrest of hardened criminals, proclaimed offenders, and repeat offenders involved in heinous crimes. He emphasized launching a decisive crackdown against active gangs engaged in motorcycle and car theft across the capital.
“Patrolling must be made more effective and purposeful,” said DIG Tariq directing that all patrolling units remain visibly active in the field.
He further instructed police officials to take concrete action against those involved in illegal arms possession, public display of weapons, and drug trafficking. “The arrest of such elements must be ensured at all costs,” he said.
DIG Tariq stressed that all available resources must be mobilized to eliminate crime and restore public safety. “Protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining public order are the top priorities of Islamabad Police,” he added./APP-rzr-mkz
